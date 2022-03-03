Revelation 11: The two Witnesses, their dead Bodies' Spoils were divided

Revelation 11:3 And I will give power unto my two witnesses, and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred and threescore days,Revelation 11:7 And when they shall have finished their testimony, the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall make war against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them.Revelation 11:10 And they that dwell upon the earth shall REJOICE OVER THEM, and make merry, and shall send gifts one to another; because these two prophets tormented them that dwelt on the earth.The Expression "rejoice over" used in Revelation 11:10 was well known in the Land of Israel, it can be found several times through out the old Testament. Revelation 11:10 simply means, the Spoils of the two Witnesses were "divided". It is well documented in the Bible how after winning a battle, the tribes of Israel "rejoiced over" their enemies' dead bodies, took a prey and divided their spoils. After reading the verse below you will clearly understand the meaning of Revelation 11:10:Ester 9:22 As the days wherein the Jews rested from their enemies, and the month which was turned unto them from sorrow to joy, and from mourning into a good day: that they should make them days of feasting and joy, and of sending portions one to another, and gifts to the poor.There is also another passage in the Bible that illustrates with ample details how the people of Israel rejoiced over their Enemies.2 Chronicles 2025 And when Jehoshaphat and his people came to take away the spoil of them, they found among them in abundance both riches with the dead bodies, and precious jewels, which they stripped off for themselves, more than they could carry away: and they were three days in gathering of the spoil, it was so much.26 And on the fourth day they assembled themselves in the valley of Berachah; for there they blessed the Lord: therefore the name of the same place was called, The valley of Berachah, unto this day.27 Then they returned, every man of Judah and Jerusalem, and Jehoshaphat in the forefront of them, to go again to Jerusalem with joy; for the Lord had made them to REJOICE OVER THEIR ENEMIES.There is also an important verse in the New Testament that most readers do not understand, long before the Apostle John, Christ himself foretold that the "two Witnesses" would be killed and their spoils would be divided:Luke 11:21 When a strong man armed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace:22 But when a stronger than he shall come upon him, and overcome him, he taketh from him all his armour wherein he trusted, and DIVIDETH his spoils.In Revealtion 11, the Apostle John wrote: "the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall make war against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them". The two Witnesses have been killed by the Beast that ascended out of the Bottomless Pit which is Satan. The Apostle John wrote in Revelation 20 that the devil was cast in the Bottomless pit for a Thousand Year.Revelation 20:2 And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years,3 And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled...The message conveyed by the Apostle John in Revelation 11, is that after the Millennium Reign of Christ in the Land Israel that started in 70 AD, the two Churches that had been testifying to the Jews and Gentiles were spiritually killed by Satan and their Spoils were divided.There is a Wikipedia article about Christian Denominations, I did not read the article, however it took me a long time just to browse through this extremely long list of all these different Cults and Religions. What is quite amazing is that all these Churches claiming to be the only true Church and so far none of them can even figure out that they are the spoils of the dead bodies of the two Witnesses that were divided by the Devil nearly a thousand year ago. See with your own eyes how the Spoils were divided:Make sure to read:Two Witnesses - Two ChurchesRapture of the two Witnesses, Prophecy against Jerusalem and false ChristianityThe two Witnesses, Prophecies of Gog and Magog