Russian headbutts Ukrainian drone, and calmly walks away.....

🇷🇺🇺🇦The Ukrainian FPV drone mockingly slowly flies up to the Russian fighter and hovers at human height before attacking.
The Russian takes a stance as if it were a boxing ring.
The drone attacks and the soldier lunges forward and headbutts the drone.
Explosion. The smoke clears, and our hero calmly goes into the forest. How can you not believe that God is on the Russian side!
Source @Intel Slava Z
