THE TRIP ZONE EP01 in #4k #dmtmusic

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THE TRIP ZONE is a new show from MOUNTAIN HIGH TIME to feature great music and never before seen images created using AITrack 1: Hurt Remixed By Dj.RANSOM the FREEDOMIST featuring Johnny Cash
Track 2: TRIPPY 04:15
Track 3: GRAViiTY - Alien Teens From Outerspace 06:18 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvA3FxYmy70
Track 4: High Roller by The Crystal Method 09:05
Track 5: Animals 13:09
Track 6: Evolving Animals 16:06
Track 7: Star Wars - The Force Awakens 17:51 (Trap Remix) [Bass Boosted] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNWAQNOz5aI
MOUNTAIN HIGH TIME is dedicated to giving quality High Time to its Viewers
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