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Ingraham_ Your home is no longer a refuge from the radical left
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50 views • July 11, 2021
You want the TRUTH?
Warrior68
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68
Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.
Luke 22:36
It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.
Luke 17:2
Warrior68
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68
Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.
Luke 22:36
It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.
Luke 17:2
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