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KNOWING CHRIST IS WHAT REALLY MATTERS
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19 views • September 04, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Philippians 3:10-11 and explains the power of the resurrection of Jesus and His suffering. Apostle Paul knew there is no power in the Law and there is no power in the flesh to overcome sin and to serve God. The righteousness of Jesus Christ has been imputed to the reborn Christian. The crucifixion and the resurrection powerfully demonstrate God's mercy and justice and therefore we can trust completely in our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
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