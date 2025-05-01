© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To JESUS who is GOD be the glory for the miraculous compiling of this Documentary. He made it happen. We just rode behind in his wake, praying we could keep up to help expose this final and most extreme hoax in mankind's history.
It is essential to view all 4 PARTS in this 4 PART series, chronologically, to understand this Documentary as a whole.
NASA PROJECT BLUEBEAM
THE ULTIMATE HOAX
PART 3 OF THE 4 PART SERIES
CONTENTS
PART 3
00:00 - 2525 TITLE TRACK
03:43 - THE THIRD STEP - TELEPATHIC ELECTRONIC TWO-WAY COMMUNICATION
04:13 - THE STARGATE PROJECT
08:52 - REMOTE VIEWING, AKA CLAIRVOYANCE / WITCHCRAFT
21:38 - GENERAL MICHAEL AQUINO
25:12 - SABRINA WALLACE
01:03:16 - BIOLOGICAL SENSING IoBNT AND WBAN
01:16:53 - NASA PATENTED MOGELLONS
01:34:18 - TARGETED JUSTICE IS A C.I.A. HONEYPOT
01:39:58 - RAY KURZWEIL SINGULARITY
01:46:33 - EXTREMELY LOW FREQUENCIES (ELF)
01:50:10 - DR. ROBERT BECK- U.S. PSYCHOTRONIC ASSOCIATION
02:14:08 - VOICE TO SKULL, V2K, 'VOICE OF GOD' WEAPON
02:18:09 - 90 YEAR HISTORY OF MIND CONTROL. 1934 YALE UNIVERSITY MIND / BODY EXPERIMENT
02:19:06 - HANS BERGER INVENTOR OF THE ENCEPHALOGRAPH (EEG)
02:19:16 - TIMELINE OF SECRET GOVERNMENT PROJECTS
02:21:31 - LIDAR, THE 1950’S PATENTED, RUSSIAN BRAINWASHING MACHINE. IGOR SMIRNOV
02:30:50 - WASHINGTON STATE FUSION CENTER ACCIDENTALLY RELEASE RECORDS OF REMOTE MIND CONTROL
02:31:18 - COVERT OPERATIONS OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY (NSA)
Intro footage from the 1927 film Metropolis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXRxcNi6ciY
Thank you SO much to the brilliant musicians for the soundtrack to this Documentary - (All music and sound effect credits in chronological order of their use)
00:00 - Intro - In The Year 2525 - by Zager & Evans - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZSkMsI5c8w
03:34 - THE X ( Strange Dark Cinematic Sci-Fi music / X-Files theme ) - by PGmusiC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B4VWVbBbrM
"The Lab" - Sci-Fi/Horror Ambient Music - Copyright and Royalty Free - by JohnnyDog - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMpNPtta0us
21:26 - Artifact: A Dark Ambient Sci Fi Journey - Deep Sci Fi Music For Focus & Relaxation - by SpaceWave - Cosmic Relaxation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY8y2jPWrnU OWL SOUND EFFECTS - Hooting and Screeching - Maktub_ytv - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDDvXpZMjOY
25:00 - Binary Code - Interface Sound Effects | Sci-Fi Computer Beeps & Data Processing Sounds - by Sound Response - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8w-2lzM-C4
Sub Zero: Dark Sci Fi Music For Winter Relaxation (Deep And Relaxing) - by Futurescapes - Sci Fi Ambience - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n--SX54AUZU
01:39:36 - Singularity - by Jon Hopkins - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MiCLh_j2aY
01:46:21 - Continuous Low Humming Sound | Increase Focus | Dark Screen | Sleep, Meditation - by Peace & Tranquility - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UP8gMReuD-U
01:46:32 - Sound clip of sound transmitted by DUGA-3 - by Najd2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOMVdOc9UbE
02:13:55 - SUBSTATION [REMIX] - Blade Runner Ambience: Cozy Cyberpunk Ambient Music for Deep Focus & Relaxation - by Focus Soundscapes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZehFteyRsM
02:35:22 - Outro - Carbon Based Lifeforms 5 hours mix ambient chill out electronic - by electronic - by chikkout - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKTlGo7QyK0