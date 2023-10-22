Create New Account
SOUL CATCHERS
channel image
The Seeds of Life
BREAKING - REINER FUELLMICH GRAND JURY COVID TRIAL OPENING

https://rumble.com/vu5fi8-breaking-reiner-fuellmich-grand-jury-covid-trial-opening.html


THE AI, THE HIVE MIND, DARPA and MIND CONTROL for the NWO

https://rumble.com/v21tjto-the-ai-the-hive-mind-darpa-and-mind-control-for-the-nwo.html


Go to hell': MEP Christine Anderson delivers a devastating message to the global tyrants

https://rumble.com/v3l79cs-go-to-hell-mep-christine-anderson-delivers-a-devastating-message-to-the-glo.html


David Icke - what's REALLY happening in Israel

https://rumble.com/v3nwkkv-david-icke-whats-really-happening-in-israel.html


President Trump declaration on WHO - October 17th 2023

https://rumble.com/v3pzvwj-president-trump-declaration-on-who-october-17th-2023.html


THE SIXTH TRUMPET

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9aQyERL1ww&t=497s


STRANGE DAYS [VIDEO]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8HftyITX8k



Keywords
mind control5gartificial intelligencegenocidenaziunited nationsslaveryfascistmedical tyrannydemocideblood clotsworld health organizationbiological weaponvenomglobal governmentcoronavirusgreat resetbrain computer interfacenano lacedata revolutiongraphene oxidemarburg viruspandemic treatyethyolene oxide

