SOUL CATCHERS

BREAKING - REINER FUELLMICH GRAND JURY COVID TRIAL OPENING
https://rumble.com/vu5fi8-breaking-reiner-fuellmich-grand-jury-covid-trial-opening.html
THE AI, THE HIVE MIND, DARPA and MIND CONTROL for the NWO
https://rumble.com/v21tjto-the-ai-the-hive-mind-darpa-and-mind-control-for-the-nwo.html
Go to hell': MEP Christine Anderson delivers a devastating message to the global tyrants
https://rumble.com/v3l79cs-go-to-hell-mep-christine-anderson-delivers-a-devastating-message-to-the-glo.html
David Icke - what's REALLY happening in Israel
https://rumble.com/v3nwkkv-david-icke-whats-really-happening-in-israel.html
President Trump declaration on WHO - October 17th 2023
https://rumble.com/v3pzvwj-president-trump-declaration-on-who-october-17th-2023.html
THE SIXTH TRUMPET
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9aQyERL1ww&t=497s
STRANGE DAYS [VIDEO]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8HftyITX8k
