The Noahide Laws (Seven Laws of Noah) They Should Terrify You

The Seven Laws of Noah (aka Noahide Laws, aka Noachide Laws) are being promoted by the very powerful and influential Chabad Lubavitch movement. Chabad-Lubavitch, also known as Lubavitch, Habad and Chabad, is an Orthodox Jewish Hasidic dynasty. Chabad is one of the world's best-known Hasidic movements, particularly for its outreach activities. It is one of the largest Hasidic groups and Jewish religious organizations in the world.



It is interesting to note that the simple act of removing a head from a body is not what kills the brain. This doesn't just apply to the guillotine. Any forms of swift decapitation will have the same eventual result. If, however, the brain receives no trauma from the killing blow and the decapitation is clean, the brain will continue to function until the lack of oxygen and vital chemicals from blood loss causes unconsciousness and death. The current medical consensus is that survival does occur post-decapitation for a period of roughly 10 to 13 seconds.