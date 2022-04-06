Miles Guo: Citizens of the New Federal State of China should be grateful for and cherish what we have. The New Federal State of China has had a huge impact in the world

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4/05/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Citizens of the New Federal State of China should be grateful for and cherish what we have. The New Federal State of China has had a huge impact in the world, and many countries are considering working with us