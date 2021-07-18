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What happened after this?
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80 views • July 18, 2021
This is a short analysis of the French and Greek mass protest, also the general confusion of people around the world.
The sheer contradiction and cognitive dissonance displayed by most people, worldwide. Which leads us to conclude that this can only be a mass hypnosis of some sort.
The sheer contradiction and cognitive dissonance displayed by most people, worldwide. Which leads us to conclude that this can only be a mass hypnosis of some sort.
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