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Conversation with ex-CIA / ex-NSA Contractor Steven D. Kelley - They're All Bad, are All the Same - Michele Lastella - Sustainable Media, We Sovereign - 040722
Truth Cat Radio Videos
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Thanks to Sustainable Media, We Sovereign and Michele Lastella for this interview with Steven D Kelley that I'm sharing here at Steven D Kelley's backup site, Truth Cat Radio Videos.

https://sustainable.media/?s=steven+kelley

https://sustainable.media/conversation-with-ex-cia-contractor-steven-d-kelley/

https://odysee.com/@SustainableMedia:f/ConversationWithStevenDKelley:1
https://t.me/WeSovereign/3854
 https://t.me/WeSovereignJoin Steven D Kelley's Telegram group today to find out more.
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

Steven D Kelley is a former CIA / NSA contractor, whistleblower, laser pioneer and inventor and truth activist. In 2000, Steven discovers that the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, California is built on a luxurious underground city and within thousands of miles it connects to the Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMB). He states: “Since 1215, the Magna Carta privileges the British Crown to receive from the Catholic Church, the Templars, the Hospitallers, the Jews and the Nobles, the contingency of 20% of the assets of each of them in perpetuity to the crown of the United Kingdom. If you want to follow the last news from Steven go here https://childrenunderthegetty.com/ – Here is a link to read Steven's book, free PDF here: https://www.truthcatradio.com/lasers-cavers-magic/ Join our newsletter, fill up the box on the right of the page here including your name, last name and email address to receive exclusive information and initiatives. Being prepared and knowing the Truth makes us strong, united and organized. Media direction by Michele Lastella, Translation by Lisa Nuti.

Telegram T.me/WeSovereign Platform https://www.Sustainable.Media Facebook @SustainableMediaPage Instagram @Sustainable.Media Twitter @LastellaMichele We Are Free from Government Manipulation, and from the Lobbies of the Elite: Support our work – https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/sobesoccer ------------------------------ #OccupyTheGetty Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe.

Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal. Please help support Truth cat radio with a donation, Steven needs your help.

PayPal: [email protected]. Join Steven's Telegram group today!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley #OccupyTheGetty

Listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PAC. This is Steven's back-up, safe video site on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley. Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiogetty center museum
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