The U.S. is not involved in the pager explosions in Lebanon and was not aware of the incident beforehand.

This was stated by U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

It looks like the Zionists used explosive charges, not hacking. The pagers that exploded are Motorola Advisors, which use AA batteries. There is not enough inside a AA battery to cause an explosion like we've seen.

Confirming the above post, what we posted earlier, Exclusive sources for Sky News:

The Mossad placed a quantity of highly explosive PETN material on the devices' battery and it was detonated by raising the battery's temperature. The source said the amount of explosives did not exceed 20 grams.

Update from Lebanon: 4000 injuries and 11 dead martyrs. As a result of detonating Pager devices used by Hezbollah operators.

Repeated Sabotage: Israel’s operation against Hezbollah today Was Attempted on Hamas in 2009.

In 2009, an attempt similar to the one targeting Hezbollah was made against Hamas. Hamas had imported a large number of devices from Kenwood, which the Israeli army had rigged with explosives. However, Hamas engineers detected the threat at the last moment and foiled the operation.Adding:

After the explosion of pager communication devices in Lebanon, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry conveys Tehran’s readiness to provide a field hospital and send a plane to evacuate the wounded.Adding:

From what we can gather from Arabic sources, it seems that Unit 8200/Mossad salted thousands of pagers with explosives before releasing them out into the public. They used mass messages to heat up the battery, which then detonated the plastic explosive.

Three types of pagers were targeted that we know of:

Motorola LX2

Teletrim

Gold Apollo Rugged Pager AR924

These pagers are still widely used among civilians in Lebanon, where cell networks are not as common for a variety of reasons.

The sabotage of communication systems in Lebanon points to Israel's intent to escalate military operations in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Syrian Foreign Ministry.Adding:

Hezbollah mourns 8 of its fighters, 6 of whom were martyred in the explosion of communication devices and 2 in the shelling of the village of Majdal Silm.

Taiwan's Gold Apollo pager company issued a statement stating:

- The pagers that exploded in Lebanon carry our trademark, but they were manufactured in Europe

- All AP924 Model Pager models were subcontracted to a company in Europe, about 5,000 in that batch to Lebanon

- The pagers were manufactured in through third party components

They are trying to clear Taiwan, which is mostly plausible, as Europe was always the hub for the Mossad historically when sabotaging supply chains.

Monitor, citing intelligence sources:

- Israel carried out the attack after gathering information that two Hezbollah members discovered the devices had been hacked.

- Thousands of devices obtained by Hezbollah were rigged by Israel before being delivered to the party.

- The original plan was to blow up the devices if a big scale war broke out to achieve strategic superiority.

- Suspicions of two Hezbollah members prompted Israel to carry out the bombing plan before its time.





