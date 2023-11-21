Lou Dobbs: It's About Far More Than Fundraising; It's About Winning

Lou Dobbs speaking about RINO Ronna: It's About Far More Than Fundraising; It's About Winning | RealAmericasVoice

Lou Dobbs, host of The Great America Show, weighs in on the state of the Republican National Committee under Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“We’re no longer a government that requires the consent of the governed, but we are a party that can set an example for this government and restore this constitutional republic that is under threat daily from the Marxist Dems who lead the Democrat party,” says Dobbs.

