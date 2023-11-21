Lou Dobbs: It's About Far More Than Fundraising; It's About Winning

Lou Dobbs speaking about RINO Ronna: It's About Far More Than Fundraising; It's About Winning | RealAmericasVoice
Lou Dobbs, host of The Great America Show, weighs in on the state of the Republican National Committee under Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
“We’re no longer a government that requires the consent of the governed, but we are a party that can set an example for this government and restore this constitutional republic that is under threat daily from the Marxist Dems who lead the Democrat party,” says Dobbs.
Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav
