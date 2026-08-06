The AI Infrastructure Race, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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The race to build AI infrastructure is accelerating, driven by major investments, rapid construction, and growing demand for computing power. As new data centers are planned around the world, questions are emerging about the resources, policies, and long-term strategies shaping this expansion. What factors are fueling the competition, and what could it mean for the future of technology? Watch the latest interview to explore these issues and hear a range of perspectives on this evolving topic.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Innovation #DataCenters #FutureTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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