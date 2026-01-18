POWER OF FIRE Series - Flashover Demonstration

Every Secondary school in the world should teach the POWER of fire to their students. I remember doing Fire Drills every year but I didn't have a clue about fire dynamics until i started researching these club fires a few years ago.





I guarantee the losses would have been far less @ Le Constellation had everyone in that bar knew right away the danger they were facing... Some blame the foam, others blame the club layout while i blame the fireworks. But ultimately, what it really comes down to is ignorance. That is the most significant causal factor behind almost all fires...





Finally, notice how the firefighters in this video initially attack the fire from the ceiling not the point of origin. Most of the heat in a room is at the ceiling and to prevent a flashover from occurring you have to cool the roof first then work your way down...





"Flashover is one of the leading causes of firefighter fatalities today. The best defense against flashover is knowledge and experience."





Source and further reading:

https://www.draeger.com/Content/Documents/Content/fire-flashover-wp-9108654-us-1912-1.pdf

