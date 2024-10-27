フロリダの人身売買囮捜査で157人の容疑者を逮捕したディズニー従業員。

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2024年10月18日ポーク郡保安官グレイディ・ジャッドが、4人の潜在的被害者を救出し、ディズニー従業員と25人の不法移民を含む157人の逮捕者を出した人身売買摘発の最新情報を発表した。
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd gives an update on a human trafficking bust that led to the rescue of four potential victims and157 arrests, including a Disney employee and 25 illegal immigrants.
Disney employee busted in Florida human trafficking sting that nabbed 157 suspects
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nqF_ni5zwc