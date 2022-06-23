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THE MENORAH-TO RAISE THE LIGHT. What is the connection between the individual believer and the High Priest. Was He standing in for all of us. The seven lamps of the Menorah represent seven different qualities in the soul of each person, each of which is associated with the "image" and the “likeness” of God found within us. FOLLOW/JOIN and FIND EVERYTHING at: https://the-elect-life.org https://linktr.ee/theelectlife TEL Content (Video): YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/lizmcgee Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-596555 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-elect-life/