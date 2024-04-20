Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week April 13 – 19, 2024





▪️This past week, Israeli territory came under Iranian attack with kamikaze drones and rockets. Most of the munitions were shot down while still outside the country, but some managed to hit their targets.





▪️Fighters from Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, which often attacks southern Israel, also took part in the attack. However, Israeli forces managed to stop rockets from flying into the country.





▪️In the Gaza Strip, despite the Israeli strikes, the Palestinians have not lost the ability to attack IDF facilities outside its borders. Thus, the Zikim base came under fire, which the militants tried to seize at the beginning of the escalation.





▪️In the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces conducted an operation on the outskirts of Beit Hanoun. In the course of the operation, several dozen people were detained on the grounds of the Mahdiya Al Shawa school, after which the IDF withdrew from the area.





▪️An increasing number of Palestinians, including from Rafah, are returning to the northern part of the enclave. Israeli troops spread leaflets urging refugees to refrain from crossing into the north.





▪️Humanitarian aid airdrops continued. More than 25,000 food packages were delivered to the region, while the total support amounted to about 900 tons.





▪️Jordan also sent a convoy of 75 trucks of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Nevertheless, footage of boxes with expired canned food started circulating in the Palestinian media.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar