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Donald Trump: 100M People Might Have Died Without Operation Warp Speed
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1229 views • August 11, 2021
Donald Trump said that if not for his COVID-19 vaccine effort, Operation Warp Speed, 100 million people might have died from the bug, saying he’s “very proud” of his efforts to get Americans jabbed.
“I think if we didn’t come up during the Trump administration with the vaccine, you could have 100 million people dead, just like you had in 1917,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News that aired Saturday night.
Source:
https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-trump-says-operation-warp-speed-saved-lives/
“I think if we didn’t come up during the Trump administration with the vaccine, you could have 100 million people dead, just like you had in 1917,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News that aired Saturday night.
Source:
https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/donald-trump-says-operation-warp-speed-saved-lives/
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