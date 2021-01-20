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01.20.2021 Time To Get Back To Work, Congratulations to #46*
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60 views • January 21, 2021
Time to start moving forward folks. Downtime is over and I hope you took advantage of it. If you're not happy with world it's time to start making some changes. it all starts with us and what we do. You don't take a tree down at the top, you chop at the base. Step 1 if you don't like the oligarchs rules hit them in the wallet. Go to alt tech and start securing your information.
Thanks for watching and sharing.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
Thanks for watching and sharing.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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