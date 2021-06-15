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Death By Mask - Mask Wearing, Bacterial Pneumonia Infections!
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95 views • June 15, 2021
This must be another way that the elitists are trying to get rid of us. Look,, it is not rocket science, mask wearing is like signing your own death warrant! The wearer breathes back in the carbon monoxide that he/she has just breathed out, so, that means we are poisoning ourselves; and that is without any of the nasties that are mentioned in this clip.
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