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REPORT: 50,000 MIGRANTS RELEASED IN U.S. WITHOUT A COURT DATE
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100 views • August 03, 2021
Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness and Trump 2020 Campaign Surrogate Nick Adams joins us to discuss President Biden’s porous border as thousands of illegal aliens flood into the country. Nick Adams became a U.S. citizen through the country’s legal process.
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