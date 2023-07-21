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Is Faith Found Only In Foxholes?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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3 views • July 21, 2023

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You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. The subject for this first segment of today’s Search the Scriptures Daily, as it has been for a number of weeks, is Dave Hunt’s book, Seeking and Finding God, subtitled: In Search of the True Faith. Now Dave, as you point out in chapter 8, quite often people who avoid God all of their lives, when a crisis takes place, they take a shot at seeking God, hoping that He, or it, or however they think of God, hoping He will bail them out. Now, we know that as the “faith in the foxhole” scenario, when the enemy is surrounding you, you know, you cry out to whoever might bail you out. Now, of course, we’re going to get into this – that doesn’t make sense, okay, which we are going to talk about, hopefully. But you open the chapter with a scripture verse – this is Psalm 69:13: “But as for me, my prayer is unto thee, O Lord.” Now, to begin with, how does that verse relate to the foxhole scenario?



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