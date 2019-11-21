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BROKERAGE ACCOUNTS BAIL IN, CASHLESS, GOLD BACKED YUAN… Q&A with Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin
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26 views • November 21, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/brokerage-accounts-bail-cashless-gold-backer-yuan-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Gregory R: Will the bail-in rules apply to brokerage firms like Charles Schwab and Ameritrade?
Question 2. Marc A: Do you think China will introduce a gold backed yuan? And what will that mean for the price of gold, the dollar and capital flows?
Question 3. Frank B: In regard to going cashless, would gold/silver still be liquid in such a situation? Or would it be easier to “outlaw” gold and silver?
Question 4. Sandra G: If someone tells you they are out of the markets because they have sold all their stocks and bonds and have put all their cash into T-Bills in a brokerage account – what do you say to them?
Question 5. Dennis J: what do the world central banks purchase their gold with? Currency? Seems like a conflict of interest if they have control of their currency supply. Also does anyone even know how much currency is actually in circulation because most currency is digital.
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA01152019
Interested in our LIVE EVENT & Workshop for Serious Investors?
https://www.itmtradingevents.com
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/brokerage-accounts-bail-cashless-gold-backer-yuan-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Gregory R: Will the bail-in rules apply to brokerage firms like Charles Schwab and Ameritrade?
Question 2. Marc A: Do you think China will introduce a gold backed yuan? And what will that mean for the price of gold, the dollar and capital flows?
Question 3. Frank B: In regard to going cashless, would gold/silver still be liquid in such a situation? Or would it be easier to “outlaw” gold and silver?
Question 4. Sandra G: If someone tells you they are out of the markets because they have sold all their stocks and bonds and have put all their cash into T-Bills in a brokerage account – what do you say to them?
Question 5. Dennis J: what do the world central banks purchase their gold with? Currency? Seems like a conflict of interest if they have control of their currency supply. Also does anyone even know how much currency is actually in circulation because most currency is digital.
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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