Israelis and Palestinian Citizens of Israel Gathered in an Anti-War Protest in Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city, Demanding a Ceasefire in Gaza
Published 12 hours ago

Israelis and Palestinian citizens of Israel gathered in an anti-war protest in Haifa, Israel’s third-largest city, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Police initially refused to approve the protest, as reported by Haaretz. 

However, following a petition to the Supreme Court of Justice by Hadash and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, they eventually authorised it with attendance limitations.

The protest, which took place in Haifa's Paris Square, was the first licensed anti-war demonstration in the area since October 7

