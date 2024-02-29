The IRS use deadly force collect over two and a half trillion dollars in individual taxes this year., The IRS is planning to hire special agents who carry guns and make arrests in all 50 states.

Various individuals like Paimon Motahede, Dr. Sherry Peele Jackson, Joe Banister, and Eustace Mullins challenge IRS practices, tax evasion, and the Federal Reserve system.

Perspectives on government surveillance, tax evasion, and financial manipulation are shared.

Historical events like the War of 1812, Civil War, World War I, and World War II are tied to banking interests.

Joe Banister, a former IRS agent, is highlighted for his stance against tax fraud and his trial by the federal government.

Critiques are raised about IRS enforcement, media bias, and the role of mainstream media in shaping public perception.

The conversation delves into tax evasion, government corruption, and the importance of understanding one's rights regarding taxes.

Education and following America's founding fathers' example in standing up against unjust taxation are advocated.

The importance of challenging authority, advocating for individual rights, and promoting freedom is emphasized.

Calls to action include defunding government corruption and supporting veterans through charitable donation he impact of taxation on individuals and society, financial accountability, and the complexities of the tax system are discussed The role of government, division among citizens, and financial systems are analyzed The IRS is planning to hire special agents who carry guns and make arrests in all 50 states. RINO,S & DemocRats plan to expand the IRS with nearly 90,000 new agents willing to use deadly force. ( TO KILL YOU ) (12:06)One, Nelson W. Aldrich, republican whip in the Senate, business associate of J. P. Morgan, father in law to John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Abraham Puyat, Andrew, assistant secretary of the US treasury Frank A. Vanderlin, representing, William Rockefeller and the international Investment Banking House of Kuhn Loeb and Company.(12:41)

company five, Benjamin Strong, head of JP Morgan's bankers Trust Company six, Paul M. Warburg, a partner in Kuhn Loeb, and Company, a representative of the Rothschild banking dynasty in England and France, (13:00)

and brother to Max Warburg, who was head of the Warburg banking consortium in Germany and the Netherlands. and brother to Max Warburg, who was head of the Warburg banking consortium in Germany and the Netherlands. The basic plan for the Federal reserve system was drafted at a secret meeting held in November of 1910 at the private resort of J.P. Morgan on Jekyll island off the coast of Georgia. (13:24)

Those who attended represented the great financial institutions of Wall street and indirectly, Europe as well. Historical context, political influences, and power dynamics in relation to taxation and government control are explored.

The significance of understanding tax laws, financial systems, and individual rights in advocating for personal liberties is highlighted.

Overall, the transcript is critical of government institutions, advocates for individual empowerment, and stresses the importance of accountability and freedom.













