© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Current Situation Woman Takes Trip From Deir al-Balah to Khan Younis to Visit Family
مطبخ ايزو غادة من غزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJbyNtyPwHk&t
مشاهد من دمار قطاع غزة في طريقي لزيارة نمر السعدي🥺||يوميات غزاوي نازح
Scenes from the destruction of the Gaza Strip on my way to visit Nimr Al-Saadi ||Diary of a displaced Gazawi