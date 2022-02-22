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Get Biblical Understanding #126 - TRUTH
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10 views • February 22, 2022
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PSALM 119:160 Thy word is true from the beginning: and every one of thy righteous judgments endureth for ever.
PSALM 138:2 I will worship toward thy holy temple, and praise thy name for thy lovingkindness and for thy truth: for thou hast magnified thy word above all thy name.
JOHN 1:14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.
JOHN 1:17 For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.
JOHN 3:21 But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.
JOHN 4:23-24 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.
JOHN 5:31-33 If I bear witness of myself, my witness is not true. There is another that beareth witness of me; and I know that the witness which he witnesseth of me is true. Ye sent unto John, and he bare witness unto the truth.
JOHN 8:31-32 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
PSALM 119:160 Thy word is true from the beginning: and every one of thy righteous judgments endureth for ever.
PSALM 138:2 I will worship toward thy holy temple, and praise thy name for thy lovingkindness and for thy truth: for thou hast magnified thy word above all thy name.
JOHN 1:14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.
JOHN 1:17 For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.
JOHN 3:21 But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.
JOHN 4:23-24 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.
JOHN 5:31-33 If I bear witness of myself, my witness is not true. There is another that beareth witness of me; and I know that the witness which he witnesseth of me is true. Ye sent unto John, and he bare witness unto the truth.
JOHN 8:31-32 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
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