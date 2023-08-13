Mid August, they are still trying to break trough Rabotino (video compilation from the the past 2.5 months), the Security Zone before the Main Lines of Defense.
Linked all the statements so that the pro-Ukrainian crowd won't say we made the quotes up.
"Ukraine will liberate Crimea by next summer" - US General Ben Hodges (https://youtube.com/watch?v=XnYmY4IPI94&feature=share8) in November 2022
💬 "Ukraine must do everything to return Crimea by summer" - Kyrylo Budanov (https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-official-sets-deadline-capturing-crimea-1777916), January 2023
🤡 "CRIMEA BEACH PARTY 2023" - Organized by NAFO (https://youtube.com/watch?v=1y2RqW5Bfhc&feature=share8)
