SHOCKING! Al Qaeda and ISIS Fighters in Ukraine Paid by NATO! | Redacted with Clayton Morris

Updates from Col. Douglas MacGregor - Now there are reports that Ukraine is bringing in fighters from ISIS and Al Qaeda to help them fight Russia. U.S. military officials have been saying that the Ukrainian army is all but decimated. Who is paying these fighters from the Middle East? Why are they needed? And why won't the West come to the peace talk table when Russia said as recently as Tuesday that they are still waiting? And now NATO has attacked inside Russian borders, which escalates the consequences for us all.

✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc

https://rumble.com/v1nrbjl-shocking-al-qaeda-and-isis-truth-in-ukraine-is-coming-out-redacted-with-cla.html

If you would like to help support this channel while improving your own health and well-being, click the link below. Get prepared at the Brighteon Store,stock up on high quality storeable food, survival gear, and the cleanest supplements on the planet! We appreciate your support! https://bit.ly/3M34u4v

















