CHINA'S ISLAND HOPPING. EXPANSIONIST POLICY IN THE PHILLIPINES

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Gatestone: https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17215/china-whitsun-reef
Julian Felipe Reef Enviro issues: https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/03/25/21/ocean-conservation-group-urges-govt-to-protect-maritime-resources-in-julian-felipe-reef
Wki-ganda piece on the Reef: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitsun_Reef
Exclusive Economic Zones (examples but not the Phillipines) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exclusive_economic_zone
Communist China build bases on islands: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5520855/china-military-bases-south-china-sea-aerial-photos/
Even during Trump admin: https://news.yahoo.com/philippines-verifying-photos-china-military-aircraft-reef-101759049.html
That great shipping tracker: World map (real time) of world shipping https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/...