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H. MMS: Protocol 2000 Explained in detail.
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4228 views • August 01, 2020
If you are going to learn about the Protocol 2000, it is important to understand what MMS 2 is and how it is a completely different chemical compound from MMS 1. MMS 2 is made when you take Calcium Hypochlorite and add water to it (which activates it). When activated, it reacts and turns to Hypochlorous Acid, another one of natures strongest and best disinfectant. It is actually produced by your body's white blood cells and it plays a big part in helping your body fight infection and cancers. When taking MMS 1 and 2 in sequence, you give your body a very strong defense against pathogens and you body will be better able to heal from ailments.
millennialmms.com
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MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
millennialmms.com
[email protected]
MMS Info Spreadsheet Link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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