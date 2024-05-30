Create New Account
03. What Is Truth? Was Pride The Motive for God's Creation? by Robert Veith & Marlou Smith
Clash Of Minds
In this episode we discuss why did God create us? Is freedom of choice a blessing or a curse, motivated by pride? If God had foreknowledge as to the consciousness of free will, why allow it? The answer is nestled in the pure and spotless character of God.

Keywords
robertcommarlou

