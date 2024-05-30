03. What Is Truth? Was Pride The Motive for God's Creation? by Robert Veith & Marlou Smith

In this episode we discuss why did God create us? Is freedom of choice a blessing or a curse, motivated by pride? If God had foreknowledge as to the consciousness of free will, why allow it? The answer is nestled in the pure and spotless character of God.
