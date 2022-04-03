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The Biggest Medical Scandal In Human History, Sheer Scale of The Loss Of Life Exposed.
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445 views • April 03, 2022
The Biggest Medical Scandal In Human History, Sheer Scale of The Loss Of Life Exposed.
https://rumble.com/vzjlt9-the-biggest-medical-scandal-in-human-history-sheer-scale-of-the-loss-of-lif.html
Embalmers discovered that 93% of cases / deaths had blood clots NEVER SEEN BEFORE the roll out of the Jab.
Statistician and Engineer Steve Kirsch examines the VAERS data and calculates there are between150,000-400,000 deaths in the US alone. ALL gone un investigated no
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Steve Kirsch Testimony: - https://bit.ly/388b0bs
Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3JMBVaP
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Steve Kirsch Testimony, Covid Deaths
https://rumble.com/vzjlt9-the-biggest-medical-scandal-in-human-history-sheer-scale-of-the-loss-of-lif.html
Embalmers discovered that 93% of cases / deaths had blood clots NEVER SEEN BEFORE the roll out of the Jab.
Statistician and Engineer Steve Kirsch examines the VAERS data and calculates there are between150,000-400,000 deaths in the US alone. ALL gone un investigated no
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Today's episode features, Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Steve Kirsch Testimony: - https://bit.ly/388b0bs
Steve Kirsch Article: - https://bit.ly/3JMBVaP
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Steve Kirsch Testimony, Covid Deaths
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