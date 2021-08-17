Pilots File Suit Against United, Seek VAXX Restraining Order, Halt to Mandate

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Attorney Kenneth W. Ferguson has e-filed a petition in the Southern District of Florida, asking a judge to order a temporary restraining order which would prevent the airline from mandating its 68,000 employees to be inoculated with the jabs proven to be dangerous, and potentially deadly.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.FergusonLawPA.com