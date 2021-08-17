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DR DAVID MARTIN TESTIFIES AT THE GERMAN CORONA ENQUIRY COMMITEE (JULY 9th 2021)
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114 views • August 17, 2021
DR DAVID MARTIN TESTIFIES AT THE GERMAN CORONA ENQUIRY COMMITEE (JULY 9th 2021)
David E.Martin presents some mind blowing evidence related to patent files for SARS-CoV2 or more commonly known as: COVID-19
This is a reshare from YouTube video: https://youtu.be/ihjNDf32_Ac
But posting it here, as I am sure it is in danger of getting taken down from YouTube.
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OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
David E.Martin presents some mind blowing evidence related to patent files for SARS-CoV2 or more commonly known as: COVID-19
This is a reshare from YouTube video: https://youtu.be/ihjNDf32_Ac
But posting it here, as I am sure it is in danger of getting taken down from YouTube.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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