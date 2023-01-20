Ukraine Update Jan 20, 2023

◽️ We never ask or accept money. If you feel the need to give, please help the orphanages that we also support. https://www.donbasshumaid.com/ ◽️19 January is Epiphany (Theophany) in the Christian Orthodox calendar, which commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan river.

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Western Military District have neutralized the units from 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Ivanovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, and 2 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the strikes launched by aviation and artillery of the Central Military District have resulted in the neutralization of the units from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and 24th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Novovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored personnel carrier, 3 pickups, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

💥 In Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Military District continued their successful offensive operations, and neutralized the enemy near Galitsynovka, Krasnogorovka, and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 80 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, 3 French-manufactured Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and 2 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems have been eliminated.

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar have been destroyed near Karlovka and Kurakhova (Donetsk People's Republc), respectively.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, the offensive operations of units from the Eastern Military District have resulted in taking more advantageous lines, as well as elimination of over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 67 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 98 areas.

✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Poltavka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense facilities have destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Zhitlovka, Chervonopopovka, and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry