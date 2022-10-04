I found deception in France dream 4-10-22 @5:05am

A dream from my lovely Jesus showing how our own choices can allow us to be deceived. (This video was recorded in two settings so there will be difference seen where it has been joined together) Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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