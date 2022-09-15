Create New Account
TAX PAYERS BURDENED WITH ADDITIONAL 20 BILLION ANNUALLY FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SINCE BIDEN TOOK OFFICE
“Not including those who slipped past Border Patrol, there were 1,734,686 border encounters in 2021, and so far this year there have been a record-breaking 1,946,780 border encounters. Accounting for removals and Title 42 expulsions, FAIR found that nearly 2.3 million illegal aliens have remained in the country's interior since January 2021.”


The idiocy of the left espouses that there is no such thing as an illegal person. I say that this is idiotic because of course a person cannot be illegal. A rapist isn’t an illegal person, it is their actions, their choice to engage in illegal activity that makes them a criminal. Everyone knows that it is essentially choice that makes an individual law abiding or makes them a criminal. That’s why I say it is idiotic to even say out loud, “there’s no such thing as an illegal person.” You’re right! Illegal immigrants earn that title through choice not birth. They choose to enter our great country illegally. They choose to bring their children with them. They choose to put their children in danger. If we love our country and believe in the value of citizenship, then it is our duty to hold these criminals to account for their choices. Showing compassion for criminal behavior is misplaced and your good intentions are paving the way to our country’s downfall. 


