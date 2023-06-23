Create New Account
Lab grown chicken meat from cultivated cells by the company ‘Good Meat’ guess who owns the company
High Hopes
Jim Crenshaw


June 23, 2023


Kill Gates does of course. And the bought and paid for U.S. Regulators have green lighted this product. I am sure they will say it is good for you like a covid shot.

God only knows what is in this


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQtDEA219plI

