Our Lady of Akita's Message of Chastisement to Sister Agnes Sasagawa [OCTOBER 13]

Our Lady of Akita is one of the most incredible apparitions of the 20th century: three messages from Mary to a nun from a wooden statue seen crying and sweating blood.

Her warnings about recent times remind us of the need for penance and prayer.Third message (October 13, 1973): [50 YEARS AGO]

On The tribulation of the Church.

Our Lady of Akita’s last message again warns about the punishment that God will send to humanity if sinners do not repent:

"As I told you, if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity.

It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one has never seen before.

Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful.

The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead. The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and The Sign left by My Son.

Each day recite the prayers of the Rosary. With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the bishops, and the priests."

Our Lady of Akita also expresses concern for the divisions, trials, and persecutions that will enter Church.

"The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops.

The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres... churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.

"The demon will be especially implacable against souls consecrated to God. The thought of the loss of so many souls is the cause of my sadness.