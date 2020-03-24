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Should We Really Trust Them? Yes or No?... I Don't!
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17 views • March 24, 2020
*This video is for entertainment and discussion purposes only. Please share your thoughts on whats going on in America and worldwide. Do you trust what the mainstream media is telling you regarding the latest "pandemic"? You know how I feel about all this, if you have watched my videos for awhile. I want to hear from all of you. Do you trust your government to protect you and keep you safe?
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