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The Dream: T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle 2021 (#12) TRANSIT OF VENUS RITUAL ENACTMENTS
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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71 views • January 09, 2022
If you've never seen the ritual dramatization of the transit of Venus and the transit of Mercury during a New Year celebration, with the celebrations of Saturnalia/Saturn and Janus layered in for good measure, here you go! T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle 2021. Due to Covid restrictions in that season, the West Coast's premiere celebration of the turning of the calendar was strictly virtual. As a substitute, a computer graphic animation centered around Seattle's iconic Space Needle was broadcast and streamed to the world. What was the point of this effort? We decode the symbolism - and what we found is something you probably have to see to believe!

Links of Interest:

https://www.spaceneedle.com/newyears
The official version of the production we're decoding: https://vimeo.com/496136194

The Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments - the "playlist"
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#transitvenus

"New Year's Celebration as Time Ritual"
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#NYCTR

When Will the Lawless One be Revealed?
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm

Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm

Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Keywords
occultspaceseattlesymbolismdecodedneedle
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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