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The Dream: T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle 2021 (#12) TRANSIT OF VENUS RITUAL ENACTMENTS
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71 views • January 09, 2022
If you've never seen the ritual dramatization of the transit of Venus and the transit of Mercury during a New Year celebration, with the celebrations of Saturnalia/Saturn and Janus layered in for good measure, here you go! T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle 2021. Due to Covid restrictions in that season, the West Coast's premiere celebration of the turning of the calendar was strictly virtual. As a substitute, a computer graphic animation centered around Seattle's iconic Space Needle was broadcast and streamed to the world. What was the point of this effort? We decode the symbolism - and what we found is something you probably have to see to believe!
Links of Interest:
https://www.spaceneedle.com/newyears
The official version of the production we're decoding: https://vimeo.com/496136194
The Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments - the "playlist"
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#transitvenus
"New Year's Celebration as Time Ritual"
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#NYCTR
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed?
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Links of Interest:
https://www.spaceneedle.com/newyears
The official version of the production we're decoding: https://vimeo.com/496136194
The Transit of Venus Ritual Enactments - the "playlist"
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#transitvenus
"New Year's Celebration as Time Ritual"
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm#NYCTR
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed?
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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