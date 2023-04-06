ALEX JONES [FULL] Thursday 4/6/23 • America Utterly Sabotaged by Deep State as World Powers Flee Dollar

AMERICA UTTERLY SABOTAGED BY DEEP STATE AS WORLD POWERS FLEE DOLLAR, MANAGE PEACE DEALS WITHOUT U.S.Alex Jones is taking your calls and covering the stories about America’s plummeting status in the world globalists DO NOT want you to hear!

The information war is now more vital than ever! Alex Jones lays out the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover: Under the guise of national security and ecological stewardship, globalists have installed an infrastructure of TYRANNY that has been accepted by the masses! Carbon and food rations will be used to decide who lives and who dies!





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