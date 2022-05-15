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Does The Bible Support Medical Quarantines?
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Contrary to modern religious superstitions and anti-science foolishness, the Bible actually supports medical quarantines. The laws of Moses are likely one the oldest primary sources recommending quarantines as a public health measure for mitigating the spread of infectious diseases. Go read Leviticus 13 to see so for yourself.
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