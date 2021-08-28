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Transitioning the Garden for FALL Planting - Differences from Spring Crops
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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73 views • August 28, 2021
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#plantstarts #fallgarden #roots #greens

Fall is another crazy time in the garden and I forgot to prep in July for it! Mid-August here in Zone 6b is the time to get all the heavy, long term brassicaes in (cabbage, broccolis, collards, kales, etc) and direct seed all that can be (carrots, beets, spinach, peas, lettuce.)

Roots and Greens Season, Part 2!

The only real difference between Spring and Fall is the type of crops due to the reduced daylight and colder nights on the tail end of the season. Choose "storage" type cultivars for beets and carrots and more cold hardy Spinach and Lettuces to get a couple extra weeks/months before everything freezes for the winter.

Seed companies used this fall:
Southern Seed Exposure: https://www.southernexposure.com/
Sow True Seed: (link below)
Baker Creek: https://rareseeds.com
True Leaf Market (affiliate link above)

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WNC Resources for Your Gardening Needs:
LOTUS Farm & Garden: https://bit.ly/3jmGNa7
Sow True Seed: https://bit.ly/2YMEu6H
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Try Our Micros (WNC):
Home Delivery Signup: https://bit.ly/35C8N3F
WVM: https://bit.ly/3qmYNnc
French Broad: https://bit.ly/2XElGGf
Blue Ridge Market: https://bit.ly/3bM7XFo

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Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl (affiliate link)
My Favorite Garden Seeds: https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
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Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
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vegetablesgardencarrotsgreenstransplanting
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