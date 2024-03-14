Create New Account
Carl Higbie: To stop China, we became China, a police state! | Newsmax
GalacticStorm
Carl Higbie: To stop China, we became China

On Wednesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighed in on the House voting to ban TikTok, exposed the reason why banning TikTok sets a dangerous message, and more on NEWSMAX.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

