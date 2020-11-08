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ARIZONA ELECTION FRAUD
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443 views • November 08, 2020
Arizona intentionally forced Trump voters to use sharpies, which nullified their votes, and they were not permitted to use anything else. When they tried to use pens, poll workers grabbed the pens out of their hands. This video is total proof of election fraud, WHEN PEOPLE STARTED HANDING OUT PENS, THE POLLING STATION TOOK IT OVER THE TOP AND CALLED THE SHERIFF TO GET THEM OUT OF THERE SO THEY COULD CONTINUE FRAUDING THE VOTE. Yes, it was so bad they called the cops to ENFORCE the fraud!!!
Here is a capture from the woman in the green camo shirt who accepted the sharpie, knew it was wrong, checked her vote, and below is a capture that proves it was indeed canceled.
Here is a capture from the woman in the green camo shirt who accepted the sharpie, knew it was wrong, checked her vote, and below is a capture that proves it was indeed canceled.
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