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Whale beaching Bird Die Off Mammal Stranding Dolphins Fukushima Radioactive Blob Killing Marine Life
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94 views • January 23, 2020
Dana Durnford
23.8K subscribers
Rhino poacher trampled to death by elephant then eaten by lions in South Africa
NZ Four Pilot whales dead, seven refloated after stranding Over 1000 people gathered to help save the whales, digging trenches and continually pouring water over them until high tide https://sunlive.co.nz/news/230920-fou... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XFuY...
Baby minke whale dies after beaching itself near Australia Port Lincoln hours after initial rescue https://ab.co/359BT8B
Dead whale, around 26ft long, found on Norfolk beach https://bit.ly/2YHal7Z
The world is hurtling towards an ecological disaster as bees and worms die off, warns Friends of the Earth head https://bit.ly/2rWyfQV
Images of EMACIATED Polar Bears scavenging in towns for food and no insects on car windscreens have become the norm https://bit.ly/2P81byg
EMACIATED Sperm whale dies after becoming stranded in Moray Firth https://jerseyeveningpost.com/news/uk...
We’ve also got Coastguard on scene because all stranded whales belong to the Queen
Starving sea lion pups appear 2 months early, foreshadowing ‘dismal year for marine mammal strandings’
https://bit.ly/38uc2dh
Mystery as up to 300 dead birds fall out of the sky with organs spewing out https://bit.ly/2rVdJA8
Rare video shows a puffin using a tool to scratch an itch https://wapo.st/2Qojks9
Salmon die-off expands, bringing total chinook fishing closure on Oregon's north coast
https://bit.ly/36C4UdT
Changes to the ocean almost wiped out Oregon’s oyster industry https://bit.ly/35sgbMm
Pod of killer whales in a Tasmanian river baffling experts who say orcas have never been sighted in the area before https://dailym.ai/2EeYBjR
'Lifespan clock' reveals bowhead whales live to 268 the oldest mammals on Earth
Japanese Whaling Crew Eaten Alive By Killer Whales, 16 dead lol
https://bit.ly/2EfosrJ
Thousands of dead Alaska seabirds are washing ashore, for a fifth year.
https://bit.ly/35uC79n
For sustenance and tradition, Puget Sound tribes and scientists join forces to breed millions of clams
https://bit.ly/2Fpdn7X
Pod of Killer Whales Migrate More Than 3,000 Miles From Iceland to Italy for the First Time
by Georgia Slater https://yhoo.it/2Sfm6kN
The pod was made up of four whales, including a female whale who swam while carrying her dead calf by its fin .
Killer whales swim 'remarkable' 4,000 miles from Iceland to Sicily The whales have not taken this route before https://bit.ly/2STlGRp
Thousands of emaciated little blue penguins chicks washed up along the shore in a mass die-off
https://bit.ly/2PK0o6Y
Study: Northwest killer whales shrinking in size — and so are their prey, chinook salmon https://bit.ly/2EIjzaW
Gray whale migration season off to a slow start https://bit.ly/35mJQXj
Cod stock in Area 3Ps off southern Newfoundland in ‘critical zone’ until at least 2022
https://www.thechronicleherald.ca/new...
Solar Storms Might Be Causing Gray Whales to Get Lost By Lunatic idiot Kimberly Hickok
https://www.livescience.com/solar-sto...
How climate change is impacting oxygen levels in the ocean by Cheryl Santa Maria idiotic Digital Reporter https://www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/...
The Ocean Is Warming at a Rate of 5 Atom Bombs Per Second, Scientists Warn https://www.sciencealert.com/the-ocea...
The blob', a huge marine heatwave, killed nearly a million seabirds in the biggest known die-off of its kind By environment reporter Nick Kilvert https://ab.co/2RgXOWA
The blob,' food supply squeeze to blame for largest seabird die-off https://bit.ly/36gvBUn
Pacific Blob behind the death of millions of birds by Mario Picazo a useless Meteorologist
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
23.8K subscribers
Rhino poacher trampled to death by elephant then eaten by lions in South Africa
NZ Four Pilot whales dead, seven refloated after stranding Over 1000 people gathered to help save the whales, digging trenches and continually pouring water over them until high tide https://sunlive.co.nz/news/230920-fou... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XFuY...
Baby minke whale dies after beaching itself near Australia Port Lincoln hours after initial rescue https://ab.co/359BT8B
Dead whale, around 26ft long, found on Norfolk beach https://bit.ly/2YHal7Z
The world is hurtling towards an ecological disaster as bees and worms die off, warns Friends of the Earth head https://bit.ly/2rWyfQV
Images of EMACIATED Polar Bears scavenging in towns for food and no insects on car windscreens have become the norm https://bit.ly/2P81byg
EMACIATED Sperm whale dies after becoming stranded in Moray Firth https://jerseyeveningpost.com/news/uk...
We’ve also got Coastguard on scene because all stranded whales belong to the Queen
Starving sea lion pups appear 2 months early, foreshadowing ‘dismal year for marine mammal strandings’
https://bit.ly/38uc2dh
Mystery as up to 300 dead birds fall out of the sky with organs spewing out https://bit.ly/2rVdJA8
Rare video shows a puffin using a tool to scratch an itch https://wapo.st/2Qojks9
Salmon die-off expands, bringing total chinook fishing closure on Oregon's north coast
https://bit.ly/36C4UdT
Changes to the ocean almost wiped out Oregon’s oyster industry https://bit.ly/35sgbMm
Pod of killer whales in a Tasmanian river baffling experts who say orcas have never been sighted in the area before https://dailym.ai/2EeYBjR
'Lifespan clock' reveals bowhead whales live to 268 the oldest mammals on Earth
Japanese Whaling Crew Eaten Alive By Killer Whales, 16 dead lol
https://bit.ly/2EfosrJ
Thousands of dead Alaska seabirds are washing ashore, for a fifth year.
https://bit.ly/35uC79n
For sustenance and tradition, Puget Sound tribes and scientists join forces to breed millions of clams
https://bit.ly/2Fpdn7X
Pod of Killer Whales Migrate More Than 3,000 Miles From Iceland to Italy for the First Time
by Georgia Slater https://yhoo.it/2Sfm6kN
The pod was made up of four whales, including a female whale who swam while carrying her dead calf by its fin .
Killer whales swim 'remarkable' 4,000 miles from Iceland to Sicily The whales have not taken this route before https://bit.ly/2STlGRp
Thousands of emaciated little blue penguins chicks washed up along the shore in a mass die-off
https://bit.ly/2PK0o6Y
Study: Northwest killer whales shrinking in size — and so are their prey, chinook salmon https://bit.ly/2EIjzaW
Gray whale migration season off to a slow start https://bit.ly/35mJQXj
Cod stock in Area 3Ps off southern Newfoundland in ‘critical zone’ until at least 2022
https://www.thechronicleherald.ca/new...
Solar Storms Might Be Causing Gray Whales to Get Lost By Lunatic idiot Kimberly Hickok
https://www.livescience.com/solar-sto...
How climate change is impacting oxygen levels in the ocean by Cheryl Santa Maria idiotic Digital Reporter https://www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/...
The Ocean Is Warming at a Rate of 5 Atom Bombs Per Second, Scientists Warn https://www.sciencealert.com/the-ocea...
The blob', a huge marine heatwave, killed nearly a million seabirds in the biggest known die-off of its kind By environment reporter Nick Kilvert https://ab.co/2RgXOWA
The blob,' food supply squeeze to blame for largest seabird die-off https://bit.ly/36gvBUn
Pacific Blob behind the death of millions of birds by Mario Picazo a useless Meteorologist
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
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