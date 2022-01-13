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Omicron Log 3 Day 4
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100 views • January 13, 2022
Relapsed today, did nothing but sleep. You gotta do what the body wants tho. Still no appetite. Bodily functions returned to normal. Same supplemental regimen, no IVM tho.
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on here.
I'll be back tomorrow w another update to keep you folks in the loop.
Skal !
E
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on here.
I'll be back tomorrow w another update to keep you folks in the loop.
Skal !
E
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